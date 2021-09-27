Exxxotica Convention returns to New Jersey next month

Thousands of men, women and couples attended EXXXOTICA Miami last weekend. Now, the nation’s largest and longest-running celebration of love and sex, is set to return to the Garden State for the largest adult event in the U.S., EXXXOTICA New Jersey, at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, taking place October 22nd through 24th.

The 2021 New Jersey show is presented by MyFreeCams and is filled with high expectations. The list of stars, performers, feature dancers, cam-girls, social media influencers and content creators already lined up to appear at EXXXOTICA New Jersey is one of the largest ever and includes: Stormy Daniels, Reya Sunshine, Katie Morgan, Evan Stone, Violet Myers, Karma Rx, Kenzie Reeves, Joanna Angel, Riley Steele, Vicki Chase, Bridgette B., Alex Coal, April O’Neil, Brooklyn Chase, Keisha Grey, Jillian Janson, Vina Sky, Lacy Lennon, Lilly Bell, Kiki Klout, Jamie Jett, Misty Stone, Kenzie Taylor, Tiny Texie, Misty Stone, Jessie Lee, sexpert Tyomi Morgan, RubberDoll, September Reign, Lissa Aires, Ember Snow, Platinum Puzzy, Coralyn Jewel, Alice Visby, Emy Reyes, Rita Daniels, TS Foxxy, Casey Carter, Harley Dean, BJ McNaughty and many more legends, newcomers and superstars.

The EXXXOTICA Seminar Series has a full slate of sexy, educational seminars on tap with top educators, stars and experts, curated by the show’s resident sexpert, Tyomi Morgan. Engaging speakers will be leading seminars on a wide range of topics for men, women and couples.

EXXXOTICA’s Entertainment Stage, sponsored by Chaturbate, will be filled with featured dancers and performance artists such as RubberDoll, Tiny Texie, BJ McNaughty, and dozens more. Also included will be fan faves such as the Ms. EXXXOTICA competition and the EXXXOTICA Pole Championships, as well as contests, giveaways and interactive fan experiences.

The show will also see the return of EXXXOTICA’s Dungeon Experience, along with a new and improved CouplesX lifestyle area. SW!TCH, sponsored by Bad Dragon, is EXXXOTICA’s LGBTQ+ initiative and helps make sure inclusion is paramount regardless of your sexual orientation.

As always, safety is always a top priority at EXXXOTICA, and every precaution and protocol being taken. EXXXOTICA’s safety measures, made possible with the help of sponsors, Chaturbate, are in accordance with CDC, state and local government guidelines. Those who have been vaccinated and/or tested negative will be able to get special wristbands indicating such, and there will also be constant sanitization of areas, as well as other protocols put into place which follow all recommendations from health and safety officials.

When the show floor closes each night, the party doesn’t end for EXXXOTICA with a host of nightly official after parties with free admission for EXXXOTICA’s VIP attendees at Sapphire in New York, as well as various other hot spots in the area. There are also the legendary parties at the show’s host hotel planned, including a live performance on Saturday by Constantine and The Frequency, featuring Constantine Maroulis of Broadway’s Rock of Ages and American Idol. EXXXOTICA VIPs also get exclusive swag and special offers with exhibitors.

Friday is Ladies Free Friday at EXXXOTICA, where all women get complimentary general admission. Women are urged to register in advance to beat the lines at LadiesFreeFriday.com for free general admission tickets.

EXXXOTICA takes place Friday, October 22nd, from 6pm to 11pm, Saturday, October 23rd from 2pm to 10pm, and on Sunday, October 24 from 1pm to 6pm, at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey.

source: exxxoticaexpo.com,