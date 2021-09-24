Iconic production vehicles from Mad Max: Fury Road up for auction

It looks like the cool vehicles from George Miller’s epic action film Mad Max: Fury Road have survived shooting the legendary sequel. I know because Lloyd’s Auctioneers and Valuers will be auctioning off 13 of the autos this weekend during Australia’s biggest ever CARmada auction event. The two day Spring CARnival GRAND CARMADA Event includes iconic auctions of rare vehicles and collectibles, along with prize giveaways.

Available for expressions of Madness is a Museum of Modern Masterpieces, these vehicles are survivors of the apocalypse that was the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road. Blown, super-turbo charged and armed to the teeth with weaponry and War Boys, the machines that outran the end of civilisation have been unearthed in the greatest barn-find ever recorded. Nitrous, noxious, and no-nonsense harbingers of hell, marking man’s uncanny ability to wring beauty even from that designed for death and destruction, art from power, meaning from machine.

Featuring 13 iconic vehicles as seen in the movie:

THE WAR RIG: PRIME MOVER INC. TANKER AND BALL PIG-TRAILER THE GIGAHORSE: W16 CADILLAC PAIR THE DOOF WAGON NUX CAR: 1932 THREE WINDOW CHEV COUPE, V8 CONVOY CAR: ELVIS CONVOY CAR: JAG FLAMER RAZOR COLA: 1973 XB FALCON COUPE (THE INTERCEPTOR REBORN) POLE CAR: PONTIAC SURFARI WITH 20’ POLE COUNTERWEIGHT SABRE TOOTH: F250 CLAW CAR FIRE CAR: DODGE CALTROP: EL DORADO BUGGY: RATROD CHEV BUICK: HEAVY ARTILLERY WITH HUMMER WEAPON MOUNT

The event takes place this Saturday to Sunday, September 25th & 26th and will be Live Streamed. Plus, since it is the end of the world and all, Lloyd’s is now accepting Cryptocurrency for payment. Check out a preview video and gallery of the vehicles below.

Register for this historic automotive event at Lloyd’s Online Here.