Blumhouse to release gothic horror The Manor on Amazon Prime October 8th

A chilling examination of how we view aging and our treatment of the elderly, with a supernatural twist, THE MANOR centers on Judith Albright (Barbara Hersey) who recently suffered a mild stroke and reluctantly moves into a historic nursing home where she becomes convinced an unknown force is killing the residents. Axelle utilizes her keen eye for high-brow horror to showcase the exceptional talents of Barbara Hershey in a rare over-70 female protagonist role, supported by a star-studded cast including Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett and Katie Amanda Keane. Axelle’s script explores the humanity of our elderly population and how these members of our society are vibrant, capable, and not expendable.

THE MANOR will launch on Amazon as part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse series, a quartet of unique, unsettling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards diverse, original storytelling with an emphasis on rising female filmmakers. THE MANOR will premiere as part of the series, among 3 additional titles: Black as Night, Madres, and Bingo Hell.