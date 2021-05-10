Sony reveals first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy as the namesake anti-hero, along with Michelle Williams, Stephen Graham, Woody Harrelson, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Sean Delaney, William W. Barbour, Peggy Lu, Laurence Spellman, Alfredo Tavares, Michelle Greenidge, Jessie Vinning, and Otis Winston. The plot for this sequel to the 2018 cult-favorite superhero action flick is currently unknown, but you can bet it’s sure to include lots of face-munching and dark humor.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage lands in theaters on September 24th, 2021.