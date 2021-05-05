DC Entertainment posts extended footage from DC Fandome All Super-Villains Panel

During the DC FanDome event a few months ago, audiences caught a glimpse of the DC All Super-Villains Panel, exploring some of DC’s most iconic antagonists with the actors that brought them to life. The panel probably would have been a feature of Hall H at San Diego Comic Con, however with that event being pushed online due to the pandemic, DC Comics went forward with a Zoom format and presented the panel during the Fandome online experience.

Yesterday DC posted a 30 minute clip from the virtual panel, featuring Mark Strong, Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III, Jason Isaacs, John Glover, Clancy Brown and Diedrich Bader, and moderated by Tiffany Smith.

Super-Villains Filmography

Jason Isaacs

Justice League: Gods and Monsters (2015)

Voice of Lex Luthor

Voice of Lex Luthor Green Lantern: Emerald Knights (2011)

Voice of Sinestro

Voice of Sinestro Batman: Under the Red Hood (2010)

Voice of Ra’s al Ghul

Diedrich Bader

Superman: Red Son (2020)

Voice of Lex Luthor

Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III

Black Lightning – TV Series (2017)

Tobias Whale

Clancy Brown

The Punisher – Netflix TV Series (2017)

Major Schoonover

Major Schoonover Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Voice of Fire Demon Surtur

Voice of Fire Demon Surtur Daredevil – Netflix TV Series (2016)

Colonel Ray Schoonover

Colonel Ray Schoonover The Flash – TV Series (2014)

General Wade Eiling

General Wade Eiling Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. – TV Series (2013)

Voice of Red Hulk / Voice of Kree Supreme Intelligence / Voice of Black Bolt

Voice of Red Hulk / Voice of Kree Supreme Intelligence / Voice of Black Bolt Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – TV Series (2012)

Voice of Rahzar

Voice of Rahzar Green Lantern: The Animated TV Series (2012)

Voice of Zartok

Voice of Zartok Transformers Prime – TV Series (2011)

Voice of Silas

Voice of Silas Thundercats – TV Series (2011)

Voice of Grune

Voice of Grune Green Lantern (2011)

Voice of Parallax

Voice of Parallax G.I. Joe: Renegades – TV Series (2010)

Voice of Destro

Voice of Destro Batman: The Brave and the Bold – TV Series (2010)

Voice of Rohtul / Voice of Per Degaton

Voice of Rohtul / Voice of Per Degaton Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

Voice of Lex Luthor

Voice of Lex Luthor Wolverine and the X-Men – TV Series (2008)

Voice of Mister Sinister

Voice of Mister Sinister Justice League Unlimited – TV Series (2004)

Voice of Lex Luthor

Voice of Lex Luthor Justice League – TV Series (2001)

Voice of Lex Luthor

John Glover

TRON: Uprising – TV Series (2012)

Voice of Dyson

Voice of Dyson Smallville – TV Series (2001)

Lionel Luthor / Darkseid

Lionel Luthor / Darkseid The New Batman Adventures – TV Series (1998)

Voice of The Riddler

Voice of The Riddler Superman: The Animated TV Series (1998)

Voice of The Riddler

Mark Strong