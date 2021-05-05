DC Entertainment posts extended footage from DC Fandome All Super-Villains Panel

During the DC FanDome event a few months ago, audiences caught a glimpse of the DC All Super-Villains Panel, exploring some of DC’s most iconic antagonists with the actors that brought them to life. The panel probably would have been a feature of Hall H at San Diego Comic Con, however with that event being pushed online due to the pandemic, DC Comics went forward with a Zoom format and presented the panel during the Fandome online experience.
Yesterday DC posted a 30 minute clip from the virtual panel, featuring Mark Strong, Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III, Jason Isaacs, John Glover, Clancy Brown and Diedrich Bader, and moderated by Tiffany Smith.
Super-Villains Filmography
Jason Isaacs
- Justice League: Gods and Monsters (2015)
Voice of Lex Luthor
- Green Lantern: Emerald Knights (2011)
Voice of Sinestro
- Batman: Under the Red Hood (2010)
Voice of Ra’s al Ghul
Diedrich Bader
- Superman: Red Son (2020)
Voice of Lex Luthor
Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III
- Black Lightning – TV Series (2017)
Tobias Whale
Clancy Brown
- The Punisher – Netflix TV Series (2017)
Major Schoonover
- Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Voice of Fire Demon Surtur
- Daredevil – Netflix TV Series (2016)
Colonel Ray Schoonover
- The Flash – TV Series (2014)
General Wade Eiling
- Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. – TV Series (2013)
Voice of Red Hulk / Voice of Kree Supreme Intelligence / Voice of Black Bolt
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – TV Series (2012)
Voice of Rahzar
- Green Lantern: The Animated TV Series (2012)
Voice of Zartok
- Transformers Prime – TV Series (2011)
Voice of Silas
- Thundercats – TV Series (2011)
Voice of Grune
- Green Lantern (2011)
Voice of Parallax
- G.I. Joe: Renegades – TV Series (2010)
Voice of Destro
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold – TV Series (2010)
Voice of Rohtul / Voice of Per Degaton
- Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)
Voice of Lex Luthor
- Wolverine and the X-Men – TV Series (2008)
Voice of Mister Sinister
- Justice League Unlimited – TV Series (2004)
Voice of Lex Luthor
- Justice League – TV Series (2001)
Voice of Lex Luthor
John Glover
- TRON: Uprising – TV Series (2012)
Voice of Dyson
- Smallville – TV Series (2001)
Lionel Luthor / Darkseid
- The New Batman Adventures – TV Series (1998)
Voice of The Riddler
- Superman: The Animated TV Series (1998)
Voice of The Riddler
Mark Strong
- Shazam! (2019)
Dr. Sivana
- Green Lantern (2011)
Sinestro
