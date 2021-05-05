DC Entertainment posts extended footage from DC Fandome All Super-Villains Panel

During the DC FanDome event a few months ago, audiences caught a glimpse of the DC All Super-Villains Panel, exploring some of DC’s most iconic antagonists with the actors that brought them to life. The panel probably would have been a feature of Hall H at San Diego Comic Con, however with that event being pushed online due to the pandemic, DC Comics went forward with a Zoom format and presented the panel during the Fandome online experience.

Yesterday DC posted a 30 minute clip from the virtual panel, featuring Mark Strong, Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III, Jason Isaacs, John Glover, Clancy Brown and Diedrich Bader, and moderated by Tiffany Smith.

Super-Villains Filmography

Jason Isaacs

  • Justice League: Gods and Monsters (2015)
    Voice of Lex Luthor
  • Green Lantern: Emerald Knights (2011)
    Voice of Sinestro
  • Batman: Under the Red Hood (2010)
    Voice of Ra’s al Ghul

Diedrich Bader

  • Superman: Red Son (2020)
    Voice of Lex Luthor

Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III

  • Black Lightning – TV Series (2017)
    Tobias Whale

Clancy Brown

  • The Punisher – Netflix TV Series (2017)
    Major Schoonover
  • Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
    Voice of Fire Demon Surtur
  • Daredevil – Netflix TV Series (2016)
    Colonel Ray Schoonover
  • The Flash – TV Series (2014)
    General Wade Eiling
  • Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. – TV Series (2013)
    Voice of Red Hulk / Voice of Kree Supreme Intelligence / Voice of Black Bolt
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – TV Series (2012)
    Voice of Rahzar
  • Green Lantern: The Animated TV Series (2012)
    Voice of Zartok
  • Transformers Prime – TV Series (2011)
    Voice of Silas
  • Thundercats – TV Series (2011)
    Voice of Grune
  • Green Lantern (2011)
    Voice of Parallax
  • G.I. Joe: Renegades – TV Series (2010)
    Voice of Destro
  • Batman: The Brave and the Bold – TV Series (2010)
    Voice of Rohtul / Voice of Per Degaton
  • Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)
    Voice of Lex Luthor
  • Wolverine and the X-Men – TV Series (2008)
    Voice of Mister Sinister
  • Justice League Unlimited – TV Series (2004)
    Voice of Lex Luthor
  • Justice League – TV Series (2001)
    Voice of Lex Luthor

John Glover

  • TRON: Uprising – TV Series (2012)
    Voice of Dyson
  • Smallville – TV Series (2001)
    Lionel Luthor / Darkseid
  • The New Batman Adventures – TV Series (1998)
    Voice of The Riddler
  • Superman: The Animated TV Series (1998)
    Voice of The Riddler

Mark Strong

  • Shazam! (2019)
    Dr. Sivana
  • Green Lantern (2011)
    Sinestro
