Teaser trailer revealed for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story during the Oscars

Fox has just premiered the brand-new teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story during the Oscar’s telecast. The new film stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist, Curtiss Cook, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Ezra Menas and Ben Cook. West Side Story will be released in movie theaters on December 10th, 2021.