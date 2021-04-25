Questlove gives a shout out to his Summer of Soul documentary at the Oscars; check out the trailer

Did I just see Glenn Close doin’ the Butt dance at the Oscars? Well, after that, Questlove (Ahmir-Khalib Thompson) formally announced his upcoming documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which centers on the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that celebrated African-American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity. Summer of Soul features appearances and interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Rock, Mahalia Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, B.B. King, Sal Masekela, Abbey Lincoln, Moms Mabley, Jesse Jackson, Mavis Staples, David Ruffin, Sly and the Family Stone, The Chambers Brothers, The 5th Dimension and many more.

Check out the trailer and then watch the project in theaters and on Hulu starting on July 2nd, 2021.