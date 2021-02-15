A new look at the action thriller Boss Level

Hulu has revealed a new look at Boss Level, an original action film the streamer will launch on March 5th. Joe Carnahan directed and co-wrote Boss Level with Eddie and Chris Borey, working from the Borey’s original story. The film stars Meadow Williams, Frank Grillo, Annabelle Wallis, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Selina Lo, Will Sasso, Rob Gronkowski, Mathilde Ollivier and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.

Stuck in a time loop, doomed to repeat the same day over and over again while being hunted by dozens of deadly assassins, a man struggles to find a way out of his strange predicament.