New trailer for Cruella

Disney has revealed a new look at this summer’s Cruella, due in theaters May 28, 2021.

Oscar winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in Disney’s Cruella, a new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, Cruella de Vil. Cruella is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, centering young grifter Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Disney’s Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (I Tonya) from a script by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) creates the costumes, which take on a life of their own.