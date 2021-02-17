The Pinball Hall of Fame and Museum is looking to move to the Las Vegas Strip – here’s how you can help

Just watched this interesting video on Youtube about the Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas, a place I sadly didn’t know existed until now. Las Vegas is one of my favorite cities in America, but not for the reasons you might think. So when I watched the mini-doc on the plight of this cool-looking spot that’s having major financial issues, I thought I’d share the information with my fellow pop culture fanatics.

Las Vegas blogger Steven Campbell (notleavinglasvegas.com) interviewed the founder Tim Arnold of The Pinball Hall of Fame and Museum in Las Vegas a few days ago. The Museum is currently located on Tropicana Avenue and is looking to move directly on the Las Vegas strip so tourists like us can visit without paying for a $30 cab ride. Like many struggling museums around the world, COVID-19 hit like a bomb on the bottom line. It seems the effects were multiplied by the construction of the new museum location and pending move.

You can check out the video below and, if you’re able, donate to the GoFundMe to help keep Arnold’s dream alive at gofundme.com/f/new-museum-building-on-las-vegas-strip.