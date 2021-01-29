New poster for Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s definitive director’s cut of the 2017 film Justice League will begin streaming on HBOMax on March 18th. Warner Bros. released this poster for the new edition of the film. Zack Snyder’s Justice League stars Diane Lane,Gal Gadot,Henry Cavill,Amy Adams,Amber Heard,Ben Affleck,Jared Leto,Robin Wright,Connie Nielsen,Jason Momoa,Ezra Miller,J.K. Simmons,Jesse Eisenberg,Joe Manganiello,Ciarán Hinds,Jeremy Irons,Kiersey Clemons,Ray Fisher,Joe Morton,Harry Lennix,Samantha Win,Ray Porter and Peter Guinness.

I think the dramatic poster is well designed but doesn’t convey the storyline of the movie. What do you guys think?