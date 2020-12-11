Trailer 2 for Marvel MCU series WandaVision

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming series WandaVision saw its second trailer release during Disney Investor Day 2020 yesterday. The new trailer highlights the surreal quality of their lives as they shifted from sitcom domestic bliss in the 1950s to the 1970s and so on.

WandaVision will be the first of the MCU shows available on Disney+ when it premieres on January 15, 2021. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as Wanda and Vision.

While living their ideal suburban life, Wanda Maximoff and Vision begin to suspect that things are not as they seem in the new series, which also stars Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn, Randall Park, Teyonah Parris, Jolene Purdy and Asif Ali.