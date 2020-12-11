New Marvel series ponders the question…. What If superheroes took a different path

Space. Time. Reality. It’s more than a linear path. At least, that’s the theory behind Marvel Studios’ upcoming original series What If. The new animated series will land on Disney Plus next summer. Some of the questions presented by the series include: What if Peggy Carter took the Super Soldier Serum and became Captain Britain? What if T’Challa ventured through the galaxy alongside Yondu from Guardians of the Galaxy?

Some of the actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will lend their voices to the show, including Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Michael Rooker (Yondu Udonta) and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).