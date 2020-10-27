Trailer and photos for horror The Circle

Check out stills and the trailer for Artsploitation Films newly released horror film The Circle.

In The Circle, a camping misadventure forces a young girl and her father into the realm of a madman worshiping cult known as The Circle, whose compound is nestled deep in the woods. As the pair become trapped in The Circle’s increasingly frightening sphere of indoctrination, a case-hardened professional cult deprogrammer and his two clients attempt to kidnap/reclaim one of group’s members. Grizzly rituals are soon revealed to be part of a terrifying, surreal, alternate reality that has been constructed by the cult’s mysterious, isolated leader. Escape is the only objective, but all of them are trapped in The Circle.

The Circle is out on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital today.