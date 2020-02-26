Praised Russian crime comedy Why Don’t You Just Die! getting U.S. limited release

Arrow Video, which specializes in cult movie home entertainment special editions, just announced the US theatrical release of the blood-soaked black comedy Why Don’t You Just Die! Making his feature debut, filmmaker Kirill Sokolov presents a tale described as being in the vein of Quentin Tarantino and Edgar Wright. It’s a story of family, modern relationships and the dark places they can take you to when things turn sour.

Why Don’t You Just Die! has received critical acclaim from festivals around the globe, taking home the New Flesh Award for Best First Feature and Silver Audience Award at Fantasia, Best European Feature Film at MOTELx, Best Director at Fantaspoa, along with Best Feature, Best Director & Best VFX Awards at Grimmfest. Following a screening at Fantastic Fest, Film School Rejects raved that “Russian cinema has a new filmmaker to champion.”

Why Don’t You Just Die! was directed by Kirill Sokolov and stars Aleksandr Kuznetsov, Vitaliy Khaev and Evgeniya Kregzhde. The film opens in select U.S. theaters nationwide on April 10th in markets including Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Knoxville, Ithaca, Houston, Lubbock, El Paso and Phoenix.

Check out the trailer for Why Don’t You Just Die!, along with the poster and some still images.