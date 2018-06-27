New trailer for Panos Cosmatos visually stunning revenge thriller Mandy

RLJE Films has released a new trailer for Panos Cosmatos’ Sundance hit Mandy, which takes place in the Pacific Northwest, circa 1983.

In the film, outsiders Red Miller (Nicolas Cage) and Mandy Bloom (Andrea Riseborough) lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed by a cult led by the sadistic Jeremiah Sand (Linus Roache), Red is catapulted into a phantasmagoric journey filled with bloody vengeance and laced with fire.

Mandy stars Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough, Linus Roache, Ned Dennehy and Olwen Fouéré, along with Richard Brake and Bill Duke.

Check out the trailer for Mandy, below.