New trailer for Johnny Depp/Forest Whitaker murder mystery City of Lies now online

Based on the true story of one of the most notorious and unsolved cases in recent years, City of Lies is a provocative thriller revealing a never-before-seen look at the infamous murder of The Notorious B.I.G. shortly following the death of his friend and fellow rapper Tupac Shakur. L.A.P.D. detective Russell Poole (Johnny Depp) has spent years attempting to solve the case. However, after two decades, the investigation remains open.

“Jack” Jackson (Forest Whitaker), a reporter desperate to save his reputation and career, is determined to find out exactly why. In search of the truth, the two team up and unravel a growing web of institutional corruption and lies. Relentless in their hunt, these two determined men threaten to uncover the conspiracy and crack the foundation of the L.A.P.D. and an entire city.

Watch the new Global Road Entertainment trailer below, today – which would have been The Notorious B.I.G’s 46th Birthday – and see City of Lies in theaters on September 7th, 2018.