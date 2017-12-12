Have you seen this first teaser trailer for Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron’s Alita: Battle Angel?

Filmmakers James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez have teamed up for Alita Battle Angel, which hits theaters on July 20, 2018. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the film was co-written by Rodriguez, James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis, based on the Graphic Novel Manga Series “Gunnm” By Yukito Kishiro.

Alita Battle Angel is produced by Cameron, along with frequent collaborator Jon Landau. The cast includes Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley and Keean Johnson.

Take a look at what’s coming to theaters next summer below.

Filmmakers James Cameron (AVATAR) and Robert Rodriguez (SIN CITY) create a groundbreaking new heroine in ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, an action-packed story of hope, love and empowerment. Set several centuries in the future, the abandoned Alita (Rosa Salazar) is found in the scrapyard of Iron City by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate cyber-doctor who takes the unconscious cyborg Alita to his clinic. When Alita awakens she has no memory of who she is, nor does she have any recognition of the world she finds herself in. Everything is new to Alita, every experience a first. As she learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield Alita from her mysterious past while her street-smart new friend, Hugo (Keean Johnson), offers instead to help trigger her memories. A growing affection develops between the two until deadly forces come after Alita and threaten her newfound relationships. It is then that Alita discovers she has extraordinary fighting abilities that could be used to save the friends and family she’s grown to love. Determined to uncover the truth behind her origin, Alita sets out on a journey that will lead her to take on the injustices of this dark, corrupt world, and discover that one young woman can change the world in which she lives.