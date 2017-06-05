PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Harrison Ford

I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhauser gate. All those moments will be lost in time... like tears in rain... Time to die.view related:
By: Harrison Ford
Characters: Rick Deckard
Appeared In: Blade Runner
Genres: action films | adventure films | cult cinema | sci-fi films | thrillers
Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) says this to Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) at the end of Blade Runner, just before expiring.