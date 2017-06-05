PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Hugo Weaving

Did you know that the first Matrix was designed to be a perfect human world? Where none suffered, where everyone would be happy. It was a disaster. No one would accept the program. Entire crops were lost. Some believed we lacked the programming language to describe your perfect world. But I believe that, as a species, human beings define their reality through suffering and misery. The perfect world was a dream that your primitive cerebrum kept trying to wake up from. Which is why the Matrix was redesigned to this: the peak of your civilization.view related:
By: Hugo Weaving
Characters: Agent Smith
Appeared In: The Matrix
Genres: action films | adventure films | cult cinema | sci-fi films | thrillers
Context:
Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) says this to Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) after capturing the freedom fighter during an operation carried out by Smith, other Agents and a SWAT Team. Smith is trying to "break" Morpheus' mind in order to get codes to Zion's mainframe computer. Zion is the last human city on Earth in the movie.