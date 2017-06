Punch the son of a bitch. . . Punch it! Punch it baby!

view related:

By: Steve McQueen

Character: Carter 'Doc' McCoy

Appeared In: The Getaway

Genres: action films | crime films | cult cinema | thrillers

Context:

Steve McQueen, as Doc McCoy, says this to his wife Carol McCoy (Ali MacGraw), as she drives their car during an escape from Texas police. They are heading for the Mexican border after robbing a bank in Sam Peckinpah's action cult classic The Getaway.