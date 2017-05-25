Filming starts on Steve McQueen crime thriller Widows with Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson & Colin Farrell

From Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) and co-writer and bestselling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) comes a blistering, modern-day thriller set against the backdrop of crime, passion and corruption: Widows is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities. Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when Veronica (Oscar winner Viola Davis), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms. Widows also stars Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya, Lukas Haas and Brian Tyree Henry. See-Saw Films’ Oscar-winning team of Iain Canning (The King’s Speech) and Emile Sherman (The King’s Speech) are set to produce with Bergen Swanson (“Shame”) serving as executive producer.

“Emile and I couldn’t be more excited about Widows,” says producer Iain Canning. “It is a film that continues See-Saw Films’ relationship with Steve McQueen who has brought together a dream cast to tell a compelling story about what lengths people will go to in order to change the circumstances of their lives.” Producer Emile Sherman adds: “New Regency has been such a supportive and committed home for the project and we are excited to be working with Fox on this timely production.”

“Combining visionary directing, writing, an extraordinary cast, and a riveting story that unites thrilling action with nuanced character studies, Widows is a project that truly speaks for itself,” said Yariv Milchan, Chairman of New Regency. “Steve McQueen is a groundbreaking filmmaker and we’re proud to support his vision for this film, and so delighted to be working with him again following our successful partnership on ‘12 Years a Slave.’”

Widows creative production team includes director of photography Sean Bobbit (12 Years a Slave), Academy Award-winning production designer Adam Stockhausen (The Grand Budapest Hotel), costume designer Jenny Eagan (Beasts of No Nation) and Oscar-nominated editor Christopher Tellefsen (Moneyball).

Widows is a See-Saw Films production in association with New Regency and will be distributed worldwide by Twentieth Century Fox. The movie will be released on November 16, 2018.