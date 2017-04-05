Artsploitation to distribute Dee Wallace horror Red Christmas in U.S.

Artsploitation Films has nabbed US rights for the Australian horror film Red Christmas directed by veteran television director/producer Craig Anderson. The dark,violent and sickly twisted tale had its World Premiere at the Sydney Film Festival, its North American Premiere at Fantasia Fest and its European Premiere at London’s Frightfest.

Red Christmas stars and was co-produced by Cult Cinema Icon, Dee Wallace (The Hills Have Eyes, The Howling, E.T., Cujo, Critters, Halloween,The Lords of Salem) as the mother of a squabbling family, gathered together in a remote Outback estate on Christmas Eve. When a mysterious, deformed young man named Cletus appears at their door, things soon go from petty insults to bloody, imaginatively orchestrated violence as Wallace attempts to protect her family from the vengeful intruder. The film infuses comedy and dark family secrets with over the top gore, along the always controversial subject of abortion in its blood-stained mix.

Artsploitation Films president Ray Murray says, “We are excited to release this over-the-top, deliriously entertaining genre film. With its odd anti-abortion angle, it could very well be the first horror film of the Trump era!”

The U.S. premiere of Red Christmas and the initial festival run will be announced shortly and the limited theatrical run is scheduled for August.