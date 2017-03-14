Edgar Wright reveals trailer for his new action thriller Baby Driver

Edgar Wright, director of the cult favorites Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and The World’s End, has gone the action crime thriller route with Baby Driver.

After being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), a young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail. Baby Driver also stars Lily James, Jon Hamm, Jon Bernthal, Jamie Foxx, Eiza González, Flea, Sky Ferreira, R. Marcos Taylor, Jeff Chase, Andy McDermott, Wilbur Fitzgerald, Ben VanderMey and Brady Rogers.

Check out the trailer for Baby Driver – which hits theaters August 11, 2017 – below.