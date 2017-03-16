ESPN2 and College Ave Student Loans giving hoops fans in college a chance at a 50K scholarship with academic competition Bracket Genius

College Ave Student Loans is teaming up with Intersport and ESPN for Bracket Genius, a quiz show that features bracket-style academic competition and offers college students the chance to share the Bracket Genius championship prize of $100,000. This March, fans will see their favorite colleges face off not only on the court but also in the classroom, with academic teams featuring college students competing against students from other schools. College Ave Student Loans will offer students the chance to win up to $50,000 in bonus cash scholarship prizing. The first episode of Bracket Genius airs March 15 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

The episodes featuring the College Ave Student Loans bonus cash scholarship prizing, Bracket Genius: Extra Credit, will air March 27th at 6 and 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

College Ave Student Loans is simplifying the student loan experience so students can get on with what matters most: preparing for a bright future. As a fintech lending company with a sole focus on private student loans, College Ave Student Loans uses technology and industry expertise to connect families who need to cover education costs with lenders who can provide that funding.

Since 1985, Intersport has been an award-winning innovator and leader in the creation of sports, lifestyle and entertainment-based marketing platforms. With expertise in Sponsorship Consulting, Experiential Marketing, Hospitality, Customer Engagement, Content Marketing, Productions and Sports Properties, this Chicago-based Marketing & Media Solutions Company helps their clients to create ideas, content and experiences that attract and engage passionate audiences.