BelkoExperiment Guardians of the Galaxy & Wolf Creek directors team up for horror thriller The Belko Experiment

Written by the acclaimed writer/director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Slither) and directed by Greg McLean (creator of the Wolf Creek franchise), The Belko Experiment is a terrifying, provocative and at times hilarious thrill-ride that literally provokes the question; what does it take to survive at work?

From Orion Pictures, The Belko Experiment stars John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), John C. McGinley (Stan Against Evil, Scrubs), Adria Arjona (True Detective), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy). The film was directed by Greg McLean and executive produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran (The Conjuring 1&2, Annabelle).

