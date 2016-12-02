A street magician earns real power in new dramatic thriller Sleight

In the new dramatic thriller Sleight, a young street magician is left to take care of his little sister after his mother’s passing. He soon turns to drug dealing in the Los Angeles party scene to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets into trouble with his supplier, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to rely on both his sleight of hand and brilliant mind to save her.

Sleight was written & directed by J.D Dillard and stars Jacob Latimore, Storm Reid, Seychelle Gabriel, Dulé Hill, Sasheer Zamata and Cameron Esposito.

Check out the teaser trailer for Sleight, which is being called a cross between Chronicle and Iron Man, below.