New trailer and poster for live-action Ghost in the Shell

Based on the internationally acclaimed sci-fi property, Rupert Sanders directs the live-action version of Ghost in the Shell follows Major (Scarlett Johansson), a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.

Ghost in the Shell hits theaters on March 31, 2017 starring Scarlett Johansson, “Beat” Takeshi Kitano, Pilou Absaek, Juliette Binoche and Michael Pitt.

Check out the new trailer and poster for Ghost in the Shell, below.