Glimpse of Rihanna revealed in visually stunning trailer for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Europa Corp. has revealed the first trailer for Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, due to be released in theaters on July 21, 2017. Rooted in the classic graphic novel series Valerian and Laureline – visionary writer/director Luc Besson advances this iconic source material into a contemporary, unique and epic science fiction saga.

Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe.

Under directive from their Commander (Clive Owen), Valerian and Laureline embark on a mission to the breathtaking intergalactic city of Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis comprised of thousands of different species from all four corners of the universe. Alpha’s seventeen million inhabitants have converged over time- uniting their talents, technology and resources for the betterment of all. Unfortunately, not everyone on Alpha shares in these same objectives; in fact, unseen forces are at work, placing our race in great danger.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets stars Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Herbie Hancock and Kris Wu.

Check out the trailer for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, below.