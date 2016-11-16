Seattle’s EMP Museum becomes Museum of Pop Culture

If you’re in the Seattle area and enjoy great music (as many Seattle natives do), sci-fi & horror movies, vintage television shows and FilmFetish.com, then you’re familiar with the EMP Museum. Well EMP is changing its name to the Museum of Pop Culture. To celebrate the change, the facility now known as MoPOP will be hosting a free party they are dubbing “Fandom Fest.” The event takes place at the Museum this Saturday, November 19th, from 10:00am – 5:00pm.

Activities at Fandom Fest will include:

Free admission to all EMP galleries, including Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds and World of WearableArt.

Fandom Photo Hunt that will take you and your squad through the museum on a quest to up your selfie game and interact with some unexpected characters in immersive scenes inspired by Harry Potter, Star Trek, Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Ghostbusters, and more

Live music, DJ sets, and dance performances

Pop culture games and activities including video gaming, Klingo (Star Trek-themed Bingo), and an epic coloring contest

Screenings of past Sky Church performances by Joan Jett, Macklemore, De La Soul, Jimmy Page, and more

Complimentary manicures from Julep, airbrush tattoos, and themed food and drink specials

Architecture tours of our iconic Frank O. Gehry-designed building

Museum Store deals: Funko Spock figure and Star Trek Craft Book bundle for only $5, and free exclusive Star Trek 50th Anniversary tote bag with any purchase of $10 or more.

The Museum of Pop Culture is located at 325 5th Avenue North at Seattle Center, in Seattle, Washington.

