Tree Mail Comic Promotional Cover Illustration Card Signed by Author Brian Smith, Dark Horse Comics [F39]

View larger $14.29

$12.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Card

SKU: 231005-111853

Weight: 0.5 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Tree Mail Comic Promotional Card Signed by Author Brian Smith at 2016 edition of New York Comic Con.

Rudy, a determined, optimistic frog, hopes to overcome the odds and land his dream job delivering mail to the other animals on Popomoko Island! Mike Raicht and Brian Smith (SpongeBob Comics), the team behind Finding Nemo: Losing Dory and their own series The Stuff of Legend, deliver a full-color, all-ages romp that shows that the hopeful Rudy always hops forward, no matter what obstacle seems to be in the way of his dreams! And there are plenty of speed bumps, challenges, and detours on the way to becoming a full-time member in the island’s Royal Air Delivery Corps!