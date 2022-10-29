Trail Street (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Randolph Scott, Robert Ryan [F30]

- Cast: Anne Jeffreys | Billy House | George 'Gabby' Hayes | Harry Harvey | Harry Woods | Jason Robards Sr. | Madge Meredith | Phil Warren | Randolph Scott | Robert Ryan | Steve Brodie | Virginia Sale
- Directors: Ray Enright
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Western
- Studios: RKO Radio Pictures
- Original Release Date: February 19, 1947
- Rating: approved
Trail Street (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Randolph Scott, Robert Ryan.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
