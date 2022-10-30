UTAH (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Roy Rogers, Trigger [F32]

- Cast: Beverly Lloyd | Bob Nolan | Dale Evans | Emmett Vogan | George 'Gabby' Hayes | Grant Withers | Hal Taliaferro | Jack Rutherford | Jill Browning | Peggy Stewart | Roy Rogers | Sons of the Pioneers | Trigger | Vivien Oakland
- Directors: John English
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Western
- Studios: Republic Pictures
- Original Release Date: March 21, 1945
UTAH Movie (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Roy Rogers, Trigger.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
