The Man Who Fell To Earth Limited Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Combo Pack plus Digital HD

DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 161230-49432

Condition: New

Product Types: Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD

Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Lionsgate

Original U.S. Release: May 28, 1976

Item Release Date: January 24, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Relive the imaginative cult classic, The Man Who Fell To Earth, starring international icon David Bowie, with the Limited Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Combo Pack from Lionsgate Home Entertainment. David Bowie stars in his unforgettable debut role as an alien who has ventured to Earth on a mission to save his planet from a catastrophic drought. In honor of David Bowie’s legacy, the limited collector’s edition Blu-ray Combo Pack includes never-before-seen interviews, brand new artwork, a 72-page bound book, press booklet, four art cards and a mini poster. The Man Who Fell To Earth has been hailed as “the most intellectually provocative genre film of the 1970s” by Time Out Magazine.

In the film, Thomas Jerome Newton (David Bowie) is a humanoid alien who comes to Earth from a distant planet on a mission to take water back to his home planet.

The Man Who Fell To Earth stars David Bowie (Basquiat, Labyrinth, The Hunger), Buck Henry (The Graduate, Catch-22), Candy Clark (American Graffiti, Zodiac) and Rip Torn (Men in Black, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story).

Special Features

David Bowie Interview – French TV 1977

New Interview with Costume Designer May Routh Featuring Original Costume Sketches

New Interview with Stills Photographer David James Featuring Behind-the-Scenes Stills

New Interview with fan Sam Taylor-Johnson

New Interview with Producer Michael Deeley

New “The Lost Soundtracks” Featurette, Featuring Interviews with Paul Buckmaster and Author Chris Campion

Interview with Candy Clark

Interview with Writer Paul Mayersberg

Interview with Cinematographer Tony Richmond

Interview with Director Nicolas Roeg

Brand new artwork created for this limited edition

A 72-page bound book featuring writing and images

Reproduction press booklet

Four collectible art cards

Collectible mini poster

Specifications

Runtime: 139 minutes

Number of Discs: 3

Subtitles: Spanish, English SDH

Aspect Ratio: Blu-ray - 1080p High Definition 16x9 Widescreen 2.35:1 Presentation

Aspect Ratio: DVD - 16x9 Widescreen 2.35:1 Presentation

Audio: Blu-ray - English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio

Audio: DVD - English 2.0 Dolby Digital Audio

Cast: Buck Henry | Candy Clark | David Bowie | Rip Torn

Directors: Nicolas Roeg

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Blu-ray | Digital | DVD | Fantasy | Lionsgate | Movies & TV | Science Fiction