The Man Who Fell To Earth Limited Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Combo Pack plus Digital HD

Condition: New
Product Types: Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Lionsgate
Original U.S. Release: May 28, 1976
Item Release Date: January 24, 2017
Rating: R
Details
Relive the imaginative cult classic, The Man Who Fell To Earth, starring international icon David Bowie, with the Limited Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Combo Pack from Lionsgate Home Entertainment. David Bowie stars in his unforgettable debut role as an alien who has ventured to Earth on a mission to save his planet from a catastrophic drought. In honor of David Bowie’s legacy, the limited collector’s edition Blu-ray Combo Pack includes never-before-seen interviews, brand new artwork, a 72-page bound book, press booklet, four art cards and a mini poster. The Man Who Fell To Earth has been hailed as “the most intellectually provocative genre film of the 1970s” by Time Out Magazine.
In the film, Thomas Jerome Newton (David Bowie) is a humanoid alien who comes to Earth from a distant planet on a mission to take water back to his home planet.
The Man Who Fell To Earth stars David Bowie (Basquiat, Labyrinth, The Hunger), Buck Henry (The Graduate, Catch-22), Candy Clark (American Graffiti, Zodiac) and Rip Torn (Men in Black, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story).
Special Features
- David Bowie Interview – French TV 1977
- New Interview with Costume Designer May Routh Featuring Original Costume Sketches
- New Interview with Stills Photographer David James Featuring Behind-the-Scenes Stills
- New Interview with fan Sam Taylor-Johnson
- New Interview with Producer Michael Deeley
- New “The Lost Soundtracks” Featurette, Featuring Interviews with Paul Buckmaster and Author Chris Campion
- Interview with Candy Clark
- Interview with Writer Paul Mayersberg
- Interview with Cinematographer Tony Richmond
- Interview with Director Nicolas Roeg
- Brand new artwork created for this limited edition
- A 72-page bound book featuring writing and images
- Reproduction press booklet
- Four collectible art cards
- Collectible mini poster
Specifications
- Runtime: 139 minutes
- Number of Discs: 3
- Subtitles: Spanish, English SDH
- Aspect Ratio: Blu-ray - 1080p High Definition 16x9 Widescreen 2.35:1 Presentation
- Aspect Ratio: DVD - 16x9 Widescreen 2.35:1 Presentation
- Audio: Blu-ray - English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Audio: DVD - English 2.0 Dolby Digital Audio
Cast: Buck Henry | Candy Clark | David Bowie | Rip Torn
Directors: Nicolas Roeg
