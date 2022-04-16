The Hollywood Reporter (January 16, 2015) Gary Newman Dana Walden Terrence Howard Taraji P. Henson [U03]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Drama
The Hollywood Reporter (January 16, 2015) Terrence Howard Taraji P. Henson Fox REBOOT, on the eve of Empire’s bold, high-risk launch, new network chairman Gary Newman, Dana Walden, reveal their plans to get out of 4th place, how they asked for the job (not vice versa) and why broadcast matters: ‘ We’re not looking to do smaller, dark hours, we’re looking to have big broad commercial hits’ One of these day someone will get shot.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Dana Walden | Gary Newman | Taraji P. Henson | Terrence Howard
- Shows / Movies: Empire
- Genres: Drama
- Publications: The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers