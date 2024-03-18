Set of 11 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Earvin Magic Johnson, Michael Jackson, Eddie Murphy [T12]

$71.17
$64.70
1 in stock
Mag
SKU: 240308-114292
Weight: 3 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Johnson Publications, Set of 11 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Earvin Magic Johnson, Michael Jackson, Eddie Murphy.

May 15, 1989
Billy Dee Williams Cover

June 27, 1994
Nancy Wilson Cover

March 11, 1971
Pittsburgh Labor Laws Cover

July 26, 1973
Vernon E. Jordan Jr.

Sept. 27, 1973
Berkeley Burrell, National Urban League Cover

Oct. 3, 1994
Bill Cosby, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jackson, Eddie Murphy, Whitney Houston Cover

Mar. 21, 1994
Salli Richardson, Suzzanne Douglas, Angela Bassett Cover

Oct. 17, 1988
Deniece Williams Cover

April 27, 1978
Aretha Franklin, Glynn Turman Cover

Oct. 10, 1988
Tony Orlando and Dawn Cover

August 20, 1990
Earl G. Graves, Earvin Magic Johnson Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.