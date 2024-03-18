Set of 11 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Earvin Magic Johnson, Michael Jackson, Eddie Murphy [T12]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, Set of 11 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Earvin Magic Johnson, Michael Jackson, Eddie Murphy.
May 15, 1989
Billy Dee Williams Cover
June 27, 1994
Nancy Wilson Cover
March 11, 1971
Pittsburgh Labor Laws Cover
July 26, 1973
Vernon E. Jordan Jr.
Sept. 27, 1973
Berkeley Burrell, National Urban League Cover
Oct. 3, 1994
Bill Cosby, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jackson, Eddie Murphy, Whitney Houston Cover
Mar. 21, 1994
Salli Richardson, Suzzanne Douglas, Angela Bassett Cover
Oct. 17, 1988
Deniece Williams Cover
April 27, 1978
Aretha Franklin, Glynn Turman Cover
Oct. 10, 1988
Tony Orlando and Dawn Cover
August 20, 1990
Earl G. Graves, Earvin Magic Johnson Cover
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.