Star Wars Micro Machines Trade Federation Droid Starfighter Die Cast Galoob Ship (1999) Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace

Action Figure SKU: 170402-64228-1

UPC: 047246665228

Weight: 1 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Galoob

Original U.S. Release: May 19, 1999

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a Star Wars Micro Machines Trade Federation Droid Starfighter Die-Cast Galoob Ship from 1999. The item is new and still sealed in its original packaging. The packaging has slight wear from storage and a few bends and corner dings.

Cast: Ahmed Best | Andy Secombe | Anthony Daniels | Brian Blessed | Ewan McGregor | Frank Oz | Hugh Quarshie | Ian McDiarmid | Jake Lloyd | Kenny Baker | Liam Neeson | Natalie Portman | Oliver Ford Davies | Pernilla August | Terence Stamp

Directors: George Lucas

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Galoob | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures