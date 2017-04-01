Twitter
Star Wars Micro Machines Trade Federation Battleship Die Cast Galoob Ship (1999) Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace
$10.00

$8.00


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170402-64233-1
UPC: 047246665242
Weight: 1 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Galoob
Original U.S. Release: May 19, 1999
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a Star Wars Micro Machines Trade Federation Battleship Die Cast Galoob Ship (1999) Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace. The item is new and sealed in its original packaging. The packaging is in very good condition and has some slight wear from storage, along with some bends and corner dings.

Cast: Ahmed Best | Andy Secombe | Anthony Daniels | Brian Blessed | Ewan McGregor | Frank Oz | Hugh Quarshie | Ian McDiarmid | Jake Lloyd | Kenny Baker | Liam Neeson | Natalie Portman | Oliver Ford Davies | Pernilla August | Terence Stamp
Directors: George Lucas

