Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

DC Direct Batman The Long Halloween Series 1 Two-Face Collector Action Figure

DC Direct Batman The Long Halloween Series 1 Two-Face Collector Action Figure
View larger
DC Direct Batman The Long Halloween Series 1 Two-Face Collector Action Figure
DC Direct Batman The Long Halloween Series 1 Two-Face Collector Action Figure
DC Direct Batman The Long Halloween Series 1 Two-Face Collector Action Figure
DC Direct Batman The Long Halloween Series 1 Two-Face Collector Action Figure
DC Direct Batman The Long Halloween Series 1 Two-Face Collector Action Figure
DC Direct Batman The Long Halloween Series 1 Two-Face Collector Action Figure
DC Direct Batman The Long Halloween Series 1 Two-Face Collector Action Figure
DC Direct Batman The Long Halloween Series 1 Two-Face Collector Action Figure
DC Direct Batman The Long Halloween Series 1 Two-Face Collector Action Figure

$50.00

$34.80


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170403-64275-1
UPC: 761941249773
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Batman  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thriller
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a DC Direct Batman: The Long Halloween Series 1 Two-Face Collector Action Figure. The figure is in mint condition and still in its original, unopened package. The packaging is in very good condition and has slight wear from storage, along with a few bend, creasing and a small tear.

The Long Halloween reveals the events that transformed Harvey Dent into Batman’s deadly enemy, Two-Face! This Action Figure features multiple points of articulation and a base. Accessories include a pistol, two interchangeable right hands (one with coin heads side up and another with tails side up) and a calendar page measuring approximately .75″ wide x .75″ high. Packaged in a 4-color blister.

Related Items

Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights at Sunset Short Sleeve Apparel
Game Of Thrones: Limited Edition Music From The Television Series – Dominik Hauser
NECA Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End Sao Feng Action Figure (2007) Chow Yun-Fat
Stake Land 2-Disc Special Edition DVD Set (2011) including 7 Prequel Short Films
Officer Downe (Based on the graphic novel by Joe Casey and Chris Burnham)
Bruce Lee Dragon with Chinese Characters Childrens Apparel
Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front and Back Printed Apparel
Bruce Lee Dragon Print Front Printed Apparel
Black Mama, White Mama
Diamond Select Toys Universal Monsters: Frankenstein Action Figure

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Crime | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *