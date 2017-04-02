Action Figure SKU: 170403-64275-1

UPC: 761941249773

Weight: 1.12 lbs

Condition: New

Details

For sale is a DC Direct Batman: The Long Halloween Series 1 Two-Face Collector Action Figure. The figure is in mint condition and still in its original, unopened package. The packaging is in very good condition and has slight wear from storage, along with a few bend, creasing and a small tear.

The Long Halloween reveals the events that transformed Harvey Dent into Batman’s deadly enemy, Two-Face! This Action Figure features multiple points of articulation and a base. Accessories include a pistol, two interchangeable right hands (one with coin heads side up and another with tails side up) and a calendar page measuring approximately .75″ wide x .75″ high. Packaged in a 4-color blister.

