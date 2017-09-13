Society Limited Edition Arrow Video Steelbook

Blu-ray SKU: 170914-67635-1

UPC: 760137057185

Part No: AV111

Weight: 1 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: June 11, 1992

Item Release Date: August 29, 2017

Rating: NR

It Is A Matter Of Good Breeding. Really.

After producing Stuart Gordon’s hit Re-Animator, Brian Yuzna (Bride of Re-Animator, Return of the Living Dead III) turned his hand to directing with 1989’s Society, and gave birth to one of the ickiest, most original body horror shockers of all time. Teenager Bill Whitney (Billy Warlock) has always felt like the odd one out in his wealthy, upper-class Beverly Hills family. For some reason, he just doesn’t seem to fit in. But his sense of alienation takes a sinister turn when he hears an audio recording of his sister’s coming-out party, which seems to implicate his family and others in a bizarre, ritualistic orgy. And then there are the strange things he’s been seeing – glimpses of people with their bodies contorted impossibly out of shape… Is Bill going mad or is there something seriously amiss in his neighborhood? Packing stomach-churning grue and thought-provoking social commentary in equal measure, Society is a biting horror satire which culminates in one of the most gag-inducing “climaxes”‘ in all of horror history.

Newly remastered 2K digital transfer of the film, approved by director Brian Yuzna

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p)

Original Stereo 2.0 audio (uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray)

Optional English SDH subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by Yuzna

Governor of Society – a brand new interview with Yuzna

The Masters of the Hunt – a brand new featurette including interviews with stars Billy Warlock, Devin DeVasquez, Ben Meyerson and Tim Bartell

The Champion of the Shunt – new featurette with FX artists Screaming Mad George, David Grasso and Nick Benson

2014 Q&A with Yuzna, recorded at Celluloid Screams Festival

Brian Yuzna in conversation backstage at the Society world premiere

‘Persecution Mania’ – Screaming Mad George music video

Collectors booklet featuring new writing on the film by critic Alan Jones, illustrated with original archive stills and posters.

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Region: A,B,C

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Runtime: 99

Cast: Ben Meyerson | Ben Slack | Billy Warlock | Brian Bremer | Charles Lucia | Concetta D'Agnese | David Wiley | Devin DeVasquez | Evan Richards | Heidi Kozak | Patrice Jennings | Tim Bartell

Directors: Brian Yuzna

