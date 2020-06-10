Share Page Support Us
Playboy Magazine (August 1968) Carroll Baker, Shel Silverstein [1177]

$14.99

$11.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200610-80911-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Mature
Playboy Magazine (August 1968) Carroll Baker, Shel Silverstein, Chaplain William Sloane Coffin, Ken W. Purdy, Joseph Wechsberg, William Iversen. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Carroll Baker | Joseph Wechsberg | Ken W. Purdy | Shel Silverstein | William Iversen | William Sloane Coffin

