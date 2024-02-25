Moby Reprise Remixes 2-LP Vinyl Collector Edition [S21]

View larger $27.39

$24.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Vinyl

SKU: 231212-112517

UPC: 028948605767

Weight: 1.7 lbs

Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Following the release Reprise – a collection of acoustic and orchestral arrangements of tracks from Moby’s 30-year career – influential EDM pioneer Moby continues to explore the terrain where electronic and acoustic sounds meet. Moby and other leading artists including Bambounou, Biscits, MaxCooper, Efdemin, Anfisa Letyago, Mathame, Planningtorock and Topic to Felsmann + Tiley, Peter Gregson and Christian Loffler have now reimagined some of these recordings for Reprise – Remixes.

Item is unused and sealed. Has some minor corner bruises. Please review listing images for condition details.

Playlists