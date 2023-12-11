Moby Reprise Remixes 2-LP Vinyl Collector Edition

- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word Products
Following the release Reprise – a collection of acoustic and orchestral arrangements of tracks from Moby’s 30-year career – influential EDM pioneer Moby continues to explore the terrain where electronic and acoustic sounds meet. Moby and other leading artists including Bambounou, Biscits, MaxCooper, Efdemin, Anfisa Letyago, Mathame, Planningtorock and Topic to Felsmann + Tiley, Peter Gregson and Christian Loffler have now reimagined some of these recordings for Reprise – Remixes.
Playlists
Heroes - Planningtorock Remix
Porcelain - Christian Löffler Remix
Go (Moby's Trophy Remix)
Porcelain - Bambounou Remix
Go - Ansifa Letyago Remix
Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad - Biscits Remix
Natural Blues - Topic Remix
Lift Me Up - Mathame Remix
We Are All Made of Stars (Moby's Ac@N Remix)
Porcelain - Efdemin Remix
Porcelain - Efdemin Dub
Natural Blues (Moby's West Side Highway Remix)
Extreme Ways - Felsmann + Tiley Reinterpretation
Natural Blues - Max Cooper Remix
The Great Escape (Moby's Observatory Remix)
Extreme Ways - Peter Gregson Remix