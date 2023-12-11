Moby Reprise Remixes 2-LP Vinyl Collector Edition

Following the release Reprise – a collection of acoustic and orchestral arrangements of tracks from Moby’s 30-year career – influential EDM pioneer Moby continues to explore the terrain where electronic and acoustic sounds meet. Moby and other leading artists including Bambounou, Biscits, MaxCooper, Efdemin, Anfisa Letyago, Mathame, Planningtorock and Topic to Felsmann + Tiley, Peter Gregson and Christian Loffler have now reimagined some of these recordings for Reprise – Remixes.

Playlists

  • Heroes - Planningtorock Remix
    Porcelain - Christian Löffler Remix
    Go (Moby's Trophy Remix)
    Porcelain - Bambounou Remix
    Go - Ansifa Letyago Remix
    Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad - Biscits Remix
    Natural Blues - Topic Remix
    Lift Me Up - Mathame Remix
    We Are All Made of Stars (Moby's Ac@N Remix)
    Porcelain - Efdemin Remix
    Porcelain - Efdemin Dub
    Natural Blues (Moby's West Side Highway Remix)
    Extreme Ways - Felsmann + Tiley Reinterpretation
    Natural Blues - Max Cooper Remix
    The Great Escape (Moby's Observatory Remix)
    Extreme Ways - Peter Gregson Remix