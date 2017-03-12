McFarlane Toys Monsters 3 – 6 Faces of Madness Vlad the Impaler Action Figure (2004)

Action Figure SKU: 170313-63907-1

UPC: 787926402230

Weight: 1 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Fantasy | History | Horror | Thriller

Studio: McFarlane Toys

Details

For sale is a McFarlane Toys Monsters 3 – 6 Faces of Madness Vlad the Impaler Action Figure from 1431-1476 Romania. The item is new and still in its original packaging. The packaging has slight signs of wear from years of storage and is in overall great shape.

Size: 9.1 x 8.9 x 3 inches

Categories

