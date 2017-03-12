McFarlane Toys Clive Barker’s Tortured Souls 2 The Fallen Feverish Action Figure (2002)

$22.00
$15.00
UPC: 787926178128
Weight: 1.09 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Fantasy | Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
For sale is a McFarlane Toys Clive Barker’s Tortured Souls 2 The Fallen Feverish (2002). The item is still in its original packaging and in mint condition. The packaging has signs of wear from years of storage and has a cut in the plastic at the top, along with some creasing and bends.
Size: 9.2 x 8.8 x 0.1 inches
Related Items
Categories
Fantasy | Horror | McFarlane Toys | Suspense | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures