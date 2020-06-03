Cruising Complete Soundtrack 3LP Vinyl Special Edition

View larger $46.00 $38.00 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Waxwork Records is thrilled to present CRUISING Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and Score. Available for the first time, the original 1980 soundtrack release has been expanded to include the complete film music. Spanning three LP’s, Waxwork worked closely with director William Friedkin, Sony, and Universal Pictures to locate and unearth the original masters that include the original Jack Nitzsche score sessions, the Germs recording sessions, and all music recorded for the film featuring The Cripples, Barre Phillips, Mutiny, and many more. This is the long awaited and definitive CRUISING soundtrack release requested by fans of the film, punk rock, and the counter culture for decades.

CRUISING is a 1980 erotic crime thriller directed by William Friedkin (The Exorcist, Sorcerer) and starring Al Pacino and Karen Allen. It is loosely based on the novel by the same name about a serial killer targeting gay men associated with the underground leather and S&M scene in New York City. The production and shooting of CRUISING was plagued with protests and petitioning to stop the filming by gay rights activists. The movie was received poorly upon release, however, CRUISING has gone to amass a large cult-following and is now considered to be a wildly underrated and thought provoking film that was years ahead of it’s time. CRUISING and director Friedkin unapologetically explored topics that were largely considered at the time to be taboo, noncommercial, and dangerous.

Director William Friedkin’s renegade approach at documentary style filmmaking took him to the darkest corners of the underground where his research and discovery of crime, lifestyle duality, and the burgeoning gay leather scene sparked the creation of a landmark film that is a topic of intense conversation and examination to this day.

Waxwork’s CRUISING Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and Score features the complete music recorded for the film pressed to 180 gram Blue, Black, and White colored vinyl, a 12”x12” booklet featuring an exclusive essay by director William Friedkin on the intense making of the film and creation of it’s music, album design and layout by Aesthetic Apparatus, triple gatefold jackets with satin coating and spot UV gloss, and all music sourced and re-mastered from the original master tapes.

Special Features

The Complete Soundtrack and Score Session Recordings

180 Gram Blue, Black, and White Vinyl

Exclusive Essay By William Friedkin

12”x12” Booklet

Design By Aesthetic Apparatus

Triple LP Gatefold Jackets with Spot UV Gloss

Cast: Al Pacino | Don Scardino | Joe Spinell | Karen Allen | Paul Sorvino | Richard Cox

Directors: William Friedkin

Project Name: Cruising

