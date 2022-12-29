Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Jerry Murad’s Harmonicats – Peg O’ My Heart Columbia 6-eye CS 8437 & CS 8356 Stereo (2) Vinyl LP Record L19-L20

Jerry Murad’s Harmonicats – Peg O’ My Heart Columbia 6-eye CS 8437 & CS 8356 Stereo (2) Vinyl LP Record L19-L20
View larger
Jerry Murad’s Harmonicats – Peg O’ My Heart Columbia 6-eye CS 8437 & CS 8356 Stereo (2) Vinyl LP Record L19-L20
Jerry Murad’s Harmonicats – Peg O’ My Heart Columbia 6-eye CS 8437 & CS 8356 Stereo (2) Vinyl LP Record L19-L20
$10.94
$9.95
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 221229-105192
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Jerry Murad’s Harmonicats – Peg O’ My Heart Columbia 6-eye (1961) CS 8437 And Harmonicats ‎– Cherry Pink And Apple Blossom White LP- Columbia ‎–(1960)  CS 8356 Stereo (2) Vinyl LP Record L19-L20

Item has cover wear, some vinyl wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things Original Soundtrack Music by Carl Zittrer
The Royal Wedding: The Official Album – Recorded at Westminster Abbey 29th April 2011
Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai Original Soundtrack by RZA
Sharon Brown I Specialize in Love Profile Records 12 inch Giant Single (1982)
Jackie Brown Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Blue Vinyl Limited Edition
Humanoids from the Deep Original Soundtrack by James Horner
Steve McQueen The Cincinnati Kid Original Soundtrack Score CD Edition Music by Lalo Schifrin
Nighthawks Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2016)
C.H.U.D. Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe “Toxic Waste Splatter” Colored Vinyl Edition
Super Fly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Performed by Curtis Mayfield Vinyl Edition (1972)
VinylSKU: 221229-105192
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.