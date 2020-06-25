View larger $18.99 $11.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200625-81143-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Music Videos | Musical | Western

Studio: A&M Records

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

38 Special Tour De Force Vinyl Edition (1980). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: 38 Special

Related Items

Categories

A&M Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl | Western