James Bond Edition 007 The World Is Not Enough BMW Z8 1:18 Scale Diecast Model No. 80 43 0 007 667 (1999) [J50]

SKU: 230119-105752

Part No: 80 43 0 007 667

Weight: 2.6 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



James Bond Edition 007 The World Is Not Enough BMW Z8 1:18 Scale Diecast Model No. 80 43 0 007 667 (1999).

Outer box has minor wear and corner dings. Model in great shape. Please review listing images for condition details.

Actors who have played the character James Bond include: David Niven, Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Movie adaptations of the Ian Fleming books include: Dr. No (1962) & From Russia with Love (1963) Terence Young (director), Goldfinger (1964) Guy Hamilton (director), Thunderball (1965) Terence Young (director), You Only Live Twice (1967) Lewis Gilbert (director), Casino Royale (1967) Ken Hughes, John Huston, Joseph McGrath, Robert Parrish, Val Guest & Richard Talmadge (director), On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) Peter R. Hunt (director), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), Live and Let Die (1973) & The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) Guy Hamilton (director), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) & Moonraker (1979) Lewis Gilbert (director), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985), The Living Daylights (1987) & Licence to Kill (1989) John Glen (director), Never Say Never Again (1983) Irvin Kershner (director), GoldenEye (1995) Martin Campbell (director), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Roger Spottiswoode (director), The World Is Not Enough (1999) Michael Apted (director), Die Another Day (2002) Lee Tamahori (director), Casino Royale (2006) Martin Campbell (director), Quantum of Solace (2008) Marc Forster (director), Skyfall (2012) & Spectre (2015) Sam Mendes (director), and No Time to Die (2021) Cary Joji Fukunaga (director).

