UT Models Pierce Brosnan James Bond 007 GoldenEye BMW Z3 Roadster 1:18 Scale Car [J49]

- Cast: Alan Cumming | Desmond Llewelyn | Famke Janssen | Gottfried John | Izabella Scorupco | Joe Don Baker | Judi Dench | Michael Kitchen | Pierce Brosnan | Robbie Coltrane | Samantha Bond | Sean Bean | Tchéky Karyo
- Directors: Martin Campbell
- Characters: James Bond
- Product Types: Toys & Figures | Statues and Models
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Sequels | Spy and Espionage
- Studios: United Artists | UT Models
- Original Release Date: November 17, 1995
- Rating: pg-13
- More: Desmond Llewelyn | Famke Janssen | James Bond | Joe Don Baker | Judi Dench | Pierce Brosnan
UT Models Pierce Brosnan James Bond 007 GoldenEye BMW Z3 Roadster 1:18 Scale Car.
Car unused and in great shape. Box has wear and tears. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alan Cumming | Desmond Llewelyn | Famke Janssen | Gottfried John | Izabella Scorupco | Joe Don Baker | Judi Dench | Martin Campbell | Michael Kitchen | Pierce Brosnan | Robbie Coltrane | Samantha Bond | Sean Bean | Tchéky Karyo
- Characters: James Bond
- Shows / Movies: GoldenEye
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Sequels | Spy and Espionage
- Companies: United Artists | UT Models
- Product Types: Toys & Figures > Statues and Models